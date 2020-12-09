Reader Photo: On the hunt

SWX Home
A short-eared owl in flight looking for its evening meal on the west planes. These predators grow up to 15 inches tall with huge wings. They fly like huge moths – very graceful and silent, but deadly to rodents on the prairie. (Buck Domitrovich/courtesy)
A short-eared owl in flight looks for its evening meal on the West Plains. These predators grow up to 15 inches tall with huge wings. They fly like huge moths – gracefully and silently, but deadly to rodents on the prairie.

Web extra: Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.

