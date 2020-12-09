Reader Photo: On the hunt
Wed., Dec. 9, 2020
A short-eared owl in flight looks for its evening meal on the West Plains. These predators grow up to 15 inches tall with huge wings. They fly like huge moths – gracefully and silently, but deadly to rodents on the prairie.
