SWX Home
Sports

On the air

Twitter
Facebook
Email

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

5 p.m.: Kansas City (Missouri) at Minnesota FS1

5 p.m.: Portland at Oregon State Pac-12

7 p.m.: San Diego State at Arizona State ……………………………………… FS1

Basketball, college women

3 p.m.: Arizona State at Arizona Pac-12

Football, college

3:30 p.m.: Florida Atlantic at Southern Mississippi CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech …………………………………………… ROOT

Football, NFL

5:20 p.m.: New England at L.A. Rams Fox 28 and NFL

Golf

9:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour, The U.S. Open Golf

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports Talk

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

Wordcount: 99
Tags: on the air, tv

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Powered by Fastenall

Time running out to sign up for health care plans for coverage beginning Jan. 1

(Courtesy Washington Healthplanfinder)

You’re running out of time.