On the air
Wed., Dec. 9, 2020
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
5 p.m.: Kansas City (Missouri) at Minnesota FS1
5 p.m.: Portland at Oregon State Pac-12
7 p.m.: San Diego State at Arizona State ……………………………………… FS1
Basketball, college women
3 p.m.: Arizona State at Arizona Pac-12
Football, college
3:30 p.m.: Florida Atlantic at Southern Mississippi CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech …………………………………………… ROOT
Football, NFL
5:20 p.m.: New England at L.A. Rams Fox 28 and NFL
Golf
9:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour, The U.S. Open Golf
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Sports Talk
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
