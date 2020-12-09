On the air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

5 p.m.: Kansas City (Missouri) at Minnesota FS1

5 p.m.: Portland at Oregon State Pac-12

7 p.m.: San Diego State at Arizona State ……………………………………… FS1

Basketball, college women

3 p.m.: Arizona State at Arizona Pac-12

Football, college

3:30 p.m.: Florida Atlantic at Southern Mississippi CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech …………………………………………… ROOT

Football, NFL

5:20 p.m.: New England at L.A. Rams Fox 28 and NFL

Golf

9:30 a.m.: LPGA Tour, The U.S. Open Golf

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Sports Talk

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

All events are subject to change.