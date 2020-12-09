No fans allowed for Gonzaga-Iowa showdown on Dec. 19 in South Dakota

Fans will not be allowed at No. 1 Gonzaga’s showdown against No. 3 Iowa on Dec. 19 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

A limited number of family members and guests from each team will be permitted to attend. They will be required to wear masks and social distance. CBS will televise the contest, which tips off at 9 a.m. Pacific time. Those who purchased tickets can get a refund by contacting (605) 312-7917.

The game will be played at the 3,200-seat Sanford Pentagon, site of the recent men’s and women’s Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic .

Gonzaga (3-0) announced Sunday its next four games, all at home, have been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. The Zags’ next scheduled game is Iowa, 16 days after GU’s victory over No. 11 West Virginia in Indianapolis.

The Hawkeyes, 4-0 after a 93-80 win over No. 16 North Carolina on Tuesday, meet Iowa State on Friday and Northern Illinois on Sunday.