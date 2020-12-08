Prep notebook: Girls hoops signings; all-Idaho soccer, volleyball; kicker at national camp

Three local girls basketball players recently signed National Letters of Intent.

Chloe Williams, from defending State 4A champion Central Valley, signed with University of Montana/Billings.

Ellie Sander, a second-team All-Northeast 2B pick last season from Northwest Christian, signed with Lewis-Clark State College.

Brooke Jessen of Timberlake, an All-Intermountain League first-team selection, signed with University of Texas Rio Grande.

All three are members of the Spokane Stars program.

Idaho all-state volleyball

Three local players were named first-team all-state in volleyball in their respective classifications by the state’s coaches.

Coeur d’Alene High senior Sarah Wilkey was named first team in 5A. Seniors Katy Ryan and Abbey Neff of Lakeland were named first team in 4A.

Wilkey helped the Vikings to a third-place finish at state. Ryan and Neff helped Lakeland win the 4A State title for the first time in program history. Ryan recently signed a letter of intent to play at Washington State next season.

Others: 5A: Lauren Phillips, sr. (CdA, second team). 4A: Olivia Cooper, sr. (Lakeland, second team); Gabby Hicks, sr. (Sandpoint, honorable mention). 3A: Hailey Cheney, jr. (Kellogg, second team); Brooke Jessen, sr. (Timberlake, honorable mention); Jaycie Pratt, jr. (Timberlake, honorable mention). 1AD1: Riley Valley, jr. (Wallace, second team).

Idaho all-state soccer

Coeur d’Alene Charter senior Sarah Hines was named 3A girls player of the year by the Idaho High School Soccer Coaches Association.

Stacy Smith of CdA Charter was named 3A girls coach of the year following the Panthers’ fifth consecutive state title season.

Three Charter players – seniors Riley Jo Anderson and Kiley Cutler, and sophomore Rebekah Hines – were named to the 3A girls first team. Junior Ava Shivers earned honorable mention.

5A girls: Kali McKellips, sr. (Lake City, first team); Abbie Lyman, sr. (CdA, first team). Boys: Aidan O’Halloran, sr. (Post Falls, first team).

4A girls: Emma Thielbahr, jr. (Sandpoint, first team); Jordie Breeden, sr. (Sandpoint, first team); Hattie Larson, sr. (Sandpoint, honorable mention); Piper Frank, jr. (Sandpoint, honorable mention). Boys: Zander Moore, sr. (Sandpoint, first team).

CdA kicker Jolly invited to national showcase

CdA High kicker/punter Eli Jolly was invited to the 2020 Kicking World National Showcase last Saturday and Sunday in Austin, Texas.

He earned the invitation earlier this season at a Kicking World camp, competing against more than 1,200 high school kickers .

Kicking World invited 110 of these 1,200-plus students. Jolly joined 90 other participants who accepted invites.