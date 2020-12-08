SWX Home
Sports

On the air

Twitter
Facebook
Email

Wednesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

2 p.m.: Maryland at Clemson ESPN2

2 p.m.: Providence at TCU ESPNU

4 p.m.: CS Bakersfield at Arizona Pac-12

4:15 p.m.: Indiana at (22) Florida St. ESPN

4:15 p.m.: NC State at Michigan ESPN2

4:15 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Nebraska ESPNU

5 p.m.: Oklahoma at Xavier ……………………………………………………………….. FS1

6 p.m.: San Diego at UCLA Pac-12

6 p.m.: Idaho at Washington St. Pac-12 Washington

6:15 p.m.: (8) Michigan St. at (15) Virginia ESPN

6:15 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Northwestern ESPNU

8 p.m.: Florida A&M at Oregon Pac-12

Wednesday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

6 p.m.: Idaho at Washington St…………………………………………………. 920-AM

6 p.m.: Idaho at Washington St……………………………………………….. 700-AM

Sports Talk

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

Wordcount: 125
Tags: on the air, tv

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Powered by Fastenall

Time running out to sign up for health care plans for coverage beginning Jan. 1

(Courtesy Washington Healthplanfinder)

You’re running out of time.