Eastern Washington’s game at UNLV canceled after Runnin’ Rebels yield a positive COVID-19 test

Eastern Washington, which fell 69-52 at Oregon on Monday, was supposed to board a flight from Eugene to Las Vegas on Tuesday morning.

Instead, the Eagles flew back to Spokane International Airport.

A member of UNLV’s basketball team tested positive for the coronavirus, effectively canceling the Eagles’ game on Wednesday against the Runnin’ Rebels (1-4).

The cancellation ended a road trip that started on Saturday when EWU (0-3) flew to Tucson, Arizona, to face Arizona, falling 70-67 at the McKale Center.

The Eagles’ next game is scheduled for Tuesday against NCAA Tournament regular Saint Mary’s (4-1) in Moraga, California.

EWU coach Shantay Legans said the Eagles are trying to find more nonconference opponents. The Eagles will begin Big Sky Conference play at Northern Arizona on Dec. 18 and open their home slate on Dec. 31 against Portland State.

EWU was initially slated to open its home schedule against Northwest University and Montana Tech, but both games were canceled after both NAIA teams yielded COVID-19 results.