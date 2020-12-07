On the air

SWX Home
Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

2 p.m.: Creighton at Kansas ESPN

2 p.m.: Purdue at Miami ESPN2

2 p.m.: Wagner at Seton Hall FS1

4 p.m.: Boston College at Minnesota ESPNU

4 p.m.: Coppin State at Georgetown FS1

4:30 p.m.: North Carolina at Iowa SPN

4:30 p.m.: Ohio St. at Notre Dame ESPN2

6 p.m.: Penn St. at Virginia Tech ESPNU

6 p.m.: Green Bay at Marquette FS1

6:30 p.m.: Illinois at Duke ESPN

6:30 p.m.: Syracuse at Rutgers ESPN2

Football, NFL

5 p.m.: Dallas at Baltimore Fox 28

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college women

5:30 p.m.: (25) Gonzaga at Wyoming 94.1-FM

Sports Talk

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

