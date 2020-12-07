On the air
Mon., Dec. 7, 2020
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
2 p.m.: Creighton at Kansas ESPN
2 p.m.: Purdue at Miami ESPN2
2 p.m.: Wagner at Seton Hall FS1
4 p.m.: Boston College at Minnesota ESPNU
4 p.m.: Coppin State at Georgetown FS1
4:30 p.m.: North Carolina at Iowa SPN
4:30 p.m.: Ohio St. at Notre Dame ESPN2
6 p.m.: Penn St. at Virginia Tech ESPNU
6 p.m.: Green Bay at Marquette FS1
6:30 p.m.: Illinois at Duke ESPN
6:30 p.m.: Syracuse at Rutgers ESPN2
Football, NFL
5 p.m.: Dallas at Baltimore Fox 28
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college women
5:30 p.m.: (25) Gonzaga at Wyoming 94.1-FM
Sports Talk
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.