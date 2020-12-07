Gonzaga guard Andrew Nembhard named WCC player of the week

Gonzaga junior guard Andrew Nembhard was named the WCC player of the week after coming off the bench to score 19 points in a victory over No. 11 West Virginia.

Nembhard made 8 of 14 shots, handed out six assists and grabbed five rebounds.

He played a team-high 35 minutes and was a key contributor in GU’s comeback in the second half of the game in Indianapolis.

Nembhard, a transfer from Florida who was granted a waiver by the NCAA for immediate eligibility two days before the season opener, is averaging 11.7 points and 4.0 assists. He’s shooting 48 percent from the field and 82 percent at the free-throw line.

GU’s Drew Timme was honored with the first WCC player of the week honor of the season last week.