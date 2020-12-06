Women’s basketball: Northern Arizona completes sweep of Eastern Washington

From staff reports

Jacqulynn Nakai scored 21 points on 8-of-18 shooting, leading Northern Arizona to a 69-55 victory against Eastern Washington on Sunday at Reese Court in Cheney.

Jacey Bailey added a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Lumberjacks (3-1, 2-0 Big Sky), who defeated the Eagles for the second straight game.

Freshman Aaliyah Alexander again paced EWU (0-2, 0-2) with 16 points and eight rebounds. Alexyss Newman was the only other Eastern player to score in double figures with 13 points.

The Eagles travel to Boise State on Thursday. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.