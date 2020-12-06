Updates and highlights: No. 17 USC leads Washington State in second quarter
UPDATED: Sun., Dec. 6, 2020
Follow along here as the Washington State Cougars (1-1) play the No. 17 USC Trojans (3-0) today at Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles. The game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. You can watch on Fox Sports 1.
Second quarter
0:28 – USC 35, WSU 6: The Cougars get on the board on a direct snap to Travell Harris, who powers into the end zone on a 5-yard run.
Blake Mazza missed the extra point.
The Cougs put together their best drive of the half to close it out, using 11 plays to go 75 yards in 6:43.
Jayden de Laura completed all seven of his pass attempts on the drive, throwing for 56 yards on the drive.
7:11 – USC 35, WSU 0: Kedon Slovis throws his fifth touchdown pass of the game and the Trojans continue to run right past the Cougars.
Slovis went over the top on 3rd-and-1 and found Tyler Vaughns open on one-on-one coverage. Vaughns hauled in the 35-yard pass for the score as USC has found the end zone on all five of its drives.
Slovis is 17-of-18 passing for 209 yards after leading that 80-yard drive.
The Cougars worked their way into Trojans’ territory the prior possession, but two consecutive sacks led to a punt that went into the end zone for a touchback.
WSU QB Jayden de Laura is 7-of-15 passing for 62 yards and two interceptions.
First quarter
8:46 – USC 7, WSU 0: The Trojans march down the field on their first possession and take the lead on a 7-yard touchdown pass from Kedon Slovis to Amon-Ra St. Brown.
USC started its drive at its own 35 after the Cougs turned the ball over on downs.
WSU quarterback Jayden de Laura couldn’t connect on an out route with receiver Travell Harris and the Cougs’ 40-yard drive came to an end. WSU was hurt by two false start penalties.
Slovis is 5-of-6 passing for 63 yards. Drake London 53 yards on three receptions for USC.
5:11 – USC 14, WSU 0: Amon-Ra St. Brown hauls in his second touchdown catch of the game and the Trojans are in command.
USC forced WSU into a three-and-out and a punt from its own 14.
The Trojans took over at the Cougs’ 34 after a 15-yard punt return and needed just five plays to find the end zone on a Kedon Slovis 35-yard pass to St. Brown.
Slovis has 99 yards passing. St. Brown has two catches, both touchdowns, for 29 yards.
WSU quarterback Jayden de Laura is 3-of-8 passing for 31 yards.
2:33 – USC 21, WSU 0: Amon-Ra St. Brown scores his third touchdown of the quarter, this time on a shovel pass around the left end.
The Trojans offense was again set-up by their defense.
WSU quarterback Jayden de Laura was intercepted at the WSU 41 by Talanoa Hufanga, who returned it to the 4.
St. Brown scored on the next play.
0:44 – USC 28, WSU 0: Amon-Ra St. Brown gets his fourth touchdown reception of the quarter after the Trojans forced their second interception of the game.
WSU QB Jayden de Laura was picked for the second consecutive drive. This one came on the first play for the Cougs and set USC up at the WSU 31.
Four plays later, Kedon Slovis hit St. Brown with a 1-yard TD pass.
Brown has tied Robert Woods’ USC record for TD receptions in a game.
De Laura is 4-of-11 passing for 37 yards.
Pregame
