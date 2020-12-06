Oregon the latest Pac-12 road test for Eastern Washington

Eastern Washington faces its third Pac-12 test in nine days.

The defending Big Sky Conference champion Eagles travel to defending Pac-12 champion Oregon on Monday, a game that was initially scheduled for Nov. 25 but was postponed after two EWU players tested positive for the coronavirus.

Eastern Washington confirmed the new scheduling date on Sunday morning.

Tipoff is slated for 4 p.m. and will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network.

EWU took Arizona to the brink Saturday in a 70-67 loss in Tucson, a week after the Eagles lost a 71-68 opener at Washington State, with five EWU players out due to COVID-19 protocol.

The preseason Big Sky favorite Eagles were without starting point guard Ellis Magnuson for both games, but he is expected to return to face Oregon, picked third in the preseason Pac-12 poll and ranked No. 21 as of Sunday.

Oregon (1-1) dropped its season opener 83-75 against Missouri and beat Seton Hall 83-70 on Friday.

The Ducks return just two players from last season’s rotation, but added a series of transfers, including leading scorer and rebounder Eugene Omoruyi (26.5 points, 7.5 rebounds per game), a 6-foot-6 forward who formerly played for Rutgers.

EWU, which returns four starters and the majority of its bench from a year ago, has been led by 6-8 forward Tanner Groves (15 ppg, 7 rpg).

The Eagles made the same trip to Eugene two years ago, falling 81-47 at Matthew Knight Arena.

EWU will play its third game in five days Wednesday when it travels to UNLV (1-4).