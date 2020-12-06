On the air

SWX Home
Monday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Oregon Pac-12

6 p.m.: Northern Arizona at Arizona Pac-12

Football, NFL

2 p.m.: Washington at Pittsburgh Fox 28

5:15 p.m.: Buffalo vs. San Francisco ESPN

Soccer

Noon: Southampton at Brighton & Hove Albion NBC Sports

6:30 p.m.: MLS playoffs, Minnesota United at Sounders FC FS1

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

4 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Oregon 700-AM

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

All events are subject to change.

Wordcount: 83
