On the air
Sun., Dec. 6, 2020
Monday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Oregon Pac-12
6 p.m.: Northern Arizona at Arizona Pac-12
Football, NFL
2 p.m.: Washington at Pittsburgh Fox 28
5:15 p.m.: Buffalo vs. San Francisco ESPN
Soccer
Noon: Southampton at Brighton & Hove Albion NBC Sports
6:30 p.m.: MLS playoffs, Minnesota United at Sounders FC FS1
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
4 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Oregon 700-AM
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
All events are subject to change.
