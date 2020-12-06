Local NFL roundup: Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams down Arizona Cardinals

Staff and wire reports

Here’s a list of former Washington State, Eastern Washington and Idaho football players who registered stats in NFL games on Sunday.

Cooper Kupp (EWU), wide receiver, Los Angeles Rams: Kupp had eight receptions for 83 yards in the Rams’ 38-28 road win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Nsimba Webster (EWU), wide receiver, Los Angeles Rams: Webster returned three punts for 18 yards, two kicks for 45 yards, and lost a fumble in the Rams’ 38-28 road win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Samson Ebukam (EWU), linebacker: Ebukam had three tackles in the Rams’ 38-28 road win over the

Frankie Luvu (WSU), linebacker, New York Jets: Luvu had two tackles – one for a loss – in the Jets’ 31-28 home loss.

Hercules Mata’afa (WSU), defensive line, Minnesota Vikings: Mata’afa had three tackles and half a sack in a 27-24 home win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Eijhaa Penny (Idaho), running back, New York Giants: Penny had two carries for eight yards in the Giants’ 17-12 road win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Benson Mayowa (Idaho), defensive end, Seattle Seahawks: Mayowa had a sack in the Seahawks’ 17-12 home loss to the New York Giants.