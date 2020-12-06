SWX Home
Local NFL roundup: Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams down Arizona Cardinals

UPDATED: Sun., Dec. 6, 2020

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (Associated Press)
Staff and wire reports

From staff and wire reports

Here’s a list of former Washington State, Eastern Washington and Idaho football players who registered stats in NFL games on Sunday.

Cooper Kupp (EWU), wide receiver, Los Angeles Rams: Kupp had eight receptions for 83 yards in the Rams’ 38-28 road win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Nsimba Webster (EWU), wide receiver, Los Angeles Rams: Webster returned three punts for 18 yards, two kicks for 45 yards, and lost a fumble in the Rams’ 38-28 road win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Samson Ebukam (EWU), linebacker: Ebukam had three tackles in the Rams’ 38-28 road win over the

Frankie Luvu (WSU), linebacker, New York Jets: Luvu had two tackles – one for a loss – in the Jets’ 31-28 home loss.

Hercules Mata’afa (WSU), defensive line, Minnesota Vikings: Mata’afa had three tackles and half a sack in a 27-24 home win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Eijhaa Penny (Idaho), running back, New York Giants: Penny had two carries for eight yards in the Giants’ 17-12 road win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Benson Mayowa (Idaho), defensive end, Seattle Seahawks: Mayowa had a sack in the Seahawks’ 17-12 home loss to the New York Giants.

