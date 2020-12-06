SWX Home
Sports >  NCAA basketball

Gonzaga announces no games through Dec. 14 due to COVID-19 concerns

UPDATED: Sun., Dec. 6, 2020

Gonzaga head coach Mark Few and assistant coach Tommy Lloyd watch the action during the second half of the 2020 WCC tournament title game against Saint Mary's. (By Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)
Gonzaga head coach Mark Few and assistant coach Tommy Lloyd watch the action during the second half of the 2020 WCC tournament title game against Saint Mary's. (By Tyler Tjomsland / The Spokesman-Review)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
By Jim Meehan jimm@spokesman.com(208) 659-3791

Gonzaga is shutting down men’s basketball games through Dec. 14 – erasing Tuesday’s home opener and the busiest stretch of games on its schedule – because of COVID-19 concerns.

The announcement came one day after the top-ranked Zags’ showdown with No. 2 Baylor in Indianapolis was called off after one GU player and a staff member tested positive.

Gonzaga released a statement that the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution and the well-being of student-athletes, in accordance with COVID-19 protocols.”

The Zags, after three wins on neutral courts, were scheduled to entertain Tarleton State on Tuesday, Southern on Thursday, Northern Arizona on Saturday and Idaho on Dec. 14.

This article will be updated.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Powered by Fastenall

Annual health and dental insurance enrollment period open now

(Courtesy Washington Healthplanfinder)

2020 has been a stressful year for myriad reasons.