Gonzaga announces no games through Dec. 14 due to COVID-19 concerns

Gonzaga is shutting down men’s basketball games through Dec. 14 – erasing Tuesday’s home opener and the busiest stretch of games on its schedule – because of COVID-19 concerns.

The announcement came one day after the top-ranked Zags’ showdown with No. 2 Baylor in Indianapolis was called off after one GU player and a staff member tested positive.

Gonzaga released a statement that the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution and the well-being of student-athletes, in accordance with COVID-19 protocols.”

The Zags, after three wins on neutral courts, were scheduled to entertain Tarleton State on Tuesday, Southern on Thursday, Northern Arizona on Saturday and Idaho on Dec. 14.

