Updates: No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 2 Baylor called off due to COVID-19 issues

UPDATED: Sat., Dec. 5, 2020

The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (3-0) were scheduled to play the No. 2 Baylor Bears (3-0) today at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, but the game has been called off due to COVID-19 issues.

One player and one non-student athlete of Gonzaga’s travel party tested positive for COVID-19 following surveillance testing.

Gonzaga and Baylor mutually agreed not to play. They will try and reschedule.

Individual leaders

 
POINTS PPG FG% FT%
Drew Timme (GU) 23.3 60.4 73.3
Jared Butler (BU) 16.3 48.8 0.0

 
REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG
Joel Ayayi (GU) 7.7 6.0 1.7
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (BU) 8.3 4.7 3.7

 
ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG
Jalen Suggs (GU) 6.3 1.7 25.3
Davion Mitchell (BU) 6.7 2.7 29.7

Team stats

  Gonzaga Baylor
Points 93.0 93.3
Points allowed 79.7 67.7
Field goal pct. 55.3 51.2
Rebounds 37.7 43.0
Assists 19.0 20.0
Blocks 2.3 3.7
Steals 8.0 7.3
Streak Won 3 Won 3
 

