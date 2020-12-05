Updates: No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 2 Baylor called off due to COVID-19 issues

The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (3-0) were scheduled to play the No. 2 Baylor Bears (3-0) today at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, but the game has been called off due to COVID-19 issues.
One player and one non-student athlete of Gonzaga’s travel party tested positive for COVID-19 following surveillance testing.
Gonzaga and Baylor mutually agreed not to play. They will try and reschedule.
Pregame
Individual leaders
|POINTS
|PPG
|FG%
|FT%
|Drew Timme (GU)
|23.3
|60.4
|73.3
|Jared Butler (BU)
|16.3
|48.8
|0.0
|REBOUNDS
|RPG
|DRPG
|ORPG
|Joel Ayayi (GU)
|7.7
|6.0
|1.7
|Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (BU)
|8.3
|4.7
|3.7
|ASSISTS
|APG
|TOPG
|MPG
|Jalen Suggs (GU)
|6.3
|1.7
|25.3
|Davion Mitchell (BU)
|6.7
|2.7
|29.7
Team stats
|
|Gonzaga
|Baylor
|Points
|93.0
|93.3
|Points allowed
|79.7
|67.7
|Field goal pct.
|55.3
|51.2
|Rebounds
|37.7
|43.0
|Assists
|19.0
|20.0
|Blocks
|2.3
|3.7
|Steals
|8.0
|7.3
|Streak
|Won 3
|Won 3
Game preview