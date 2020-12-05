Updates: No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 2 Baylor called off due to COVID-19 issues

The No. 1 Gonzaga Bulldogs (3-0) were scheduled to play the No. 2 Baylor Bears (3-0) today at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, but the game has been called off due to COVID-19 issues.

One player and one non-student athlete of Gonzaga’s travel party tested positive for COVID-19 following surveillance testing.

Gonzaga and Baylor mutually agreed not to play. They will try and reschedule.

Pregame

Joint statement from Gonzaga and Baylor basketball programs. pic.twitter.com/m3DHN0ZrRB — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) December 5, 2020

BREAKING: Gonzaga vs. Baylor will not be played today, per release pic.twitter.com/85AQzRaU8t — Spokesman Sports (@SpokesmanSports) December 5, 2020

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% Drew Timme (GU) 23.3 60.4 73.3 Jared Butler (BU) 16.3 48.8 0.0

REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG Joel Ayayi (GU) 7.7 6.0 1.7 Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua (BU) 8.3 4.7 3.7

ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG Jalen Suggs (GU) 6.3 1.7 25.3 Davion Mitchell (BU) 6.7 2.7 29.7

Team stats

Gonzaga Baylor Points 93.0 93.3 Points allowed 79.7 67.7 Field goal pct. 55.3 51.2 Rebounds 37.7 43.0 Assists 19.0 20.0 Blocks 2.3 3.7 Steals 8.0 7.3 Streak Won 3 Won 3

Game preview

