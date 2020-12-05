CORONAVIRUS

Top 25 college football: No. 14 Coastal Carolina stops No. 8 BYU on short notice

UPDATED: Sat., Dec. 5, 2020

BYU's Dax Milne (5) and Coastal Carolina's Grayson McCall (10) walk off the field after an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Conway, S.C. Coastal Carolina won 22-17. (Associated Press)
Associated Press

Mateo Sudipo stopped Dax Milne of BYU (9-1) at the 1 as time expired and No. 14 Coastal Carolina (10-0) beat the No. 8 Cougars 22-17 in Conway, South Carolina.

No. 1 Alabama 55, LSU 17: Mac Jones passed for 385 yards and four touchdowns and Alabama (9-0 Southeastern Conference) routed LSU (3-5) in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

No. 2 Notre Dame 45, Syracuse 21: Ian Book threw three touchdown passes and ran for two scores, leading Notre Dame (10-0, 9-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) past Syracuse (1-10, 1-9) in South Bend, Indiana.

No. 3 Ohio State 52, Michigan State 12: Justin Fields threw two touchdown passes for Ohio State (5-0 Big Ten) in a victory over Michigan State (2-4) in East Lansing, Michigan.

No. 4 Clemson 45, Virginia Tech 10: Trevor Lawrence had two touchdown runs and threw a scoring pass and Clemson (9-1, 8-1 ACC) beat Virginia Tech (4-6, 4-5) in Blacksburg, Virginia, to set up a rematch against Notre Dame in the conference championship game.

No. 5 Texas A&M 31, Auburn 20: Kellen Mond threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score and Texas A&M (7-1 SEC) scored 17 points in the fourth quarter in a comeback victory over Auburn (5-4) in Auburn, Alabama.

No. 6 Florida 31, Tennessee 19: Kyle Trask threw for 433 yards and four touchdowns and Florida (8-1 SEC) beat Tennessee (2-6) in Knoxville, Tennessee, to wrap up a spot in the SEC title game.

No. 9 Miami 48, Duke 0: D’Eriq King threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score to help Miami (8-1, 7-1 ACC) rout Duke (2-8, 1-8) in Durham, North Carolina.

No. 10 Indiana 14, No. 18 Wisconsin 6: Jack Tuttle threw two touchdown passes for Indiana (6-1) in a win against Wisconsin (2-2) in Madison, Wisconsin.

No. 12 Iowa State 42, West Virginia 6: Brock Purdy threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns and Iowa State (8-2, 8-1 Big 12) dominated on defense in a rout of West Virginia (5-4, 4-4) in Ames, Iowa, to secure its first appearance in the Big 12 championship game.

No. 13 Oklahoma 27, Baylor 14: Spencer Rattler threw two touchdown passes, and No. 13 Oklahoma (7-2, 6-2 Big 12) defeated Baylor (2-6, 2-6) in Norman, Oklahoma, to reach the Big 12 title game.

Rice 20, No. 15 Marshall 0: Safety Naeem Smith returned one of five Marshall interceptions for a touchdown and Rice (2-2 Conference USA) shocked Marshall (7-1, 4-1) in Huntington, West Virginia.

TCU 29, No. 19 Oklahoma State 22: Max Duggan threw a go-ahead, 71-yard touchdown pass midway through the fourth quarter and ran for two more scores for TCU (5-4 Big 12) in the victory over Oklahoma State (6-3, 5-3) in Fort Worth, Texas.

No. 22 Tulsa 19, Navy 6: Tulsa (6-1, 6-0 American Athletic) clinched a spot in the conference title game, using a strong defensive effort and 66-yard touchdown pass from Zach Smith to Josh Johnson to beat Navy (3-6, 3-4) in Annapolis, Maryland, for its sixth straight victory.

No. 24 Iowa 35, Illinois 21: Spencer Petris threw three touchdown passes and Iowa (5-2 Big Ten) came back to beat Illinois (2-4) in Champaign, Illinois.

