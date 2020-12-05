Top 25 college football: No. 14 Coastal Carolina stops No. 8 BYU on short notice

Associated Press

Mateo Sudipo stopped Dax Milne of BYU (9-1) at the 1 as time expired and No. 14 Coastal Carolina (10-0) beat the No. 8 Cougars 22-17 in Conway, South Carolina.

No. 1 Alabama 55, LSU 17: Mac Jones passed for 385 yards and four touchdowns and Alabama (9-0 Southeastern Conference) routed LSU (3-5) in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

No. 2 Notre Dame 45, Syracuse 21: Ian Book threw three touchdown passes and ran for two scores, leading Notre Dame (10-0, 9-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) past Syracuse (1-10, 1-9) in South Bend, Indiana.

No. 3 Ohio State 52, Michigan State 12: Justin Fields threw two touchdown passes for Ohio State (5-0 Big Ten) in a victory over Michigan State (2-4) in East Lansing, Michigan.

No. 4 Clemson 45, Virginia Tech 10: Trevor Lawrence had two touchdown runs and threw a scoring pass and Clemson (9-1, 8-1 ACC) beat Virginia Tech (4-6, 4-5) in Blacksburg, Virginia, to set up a rematch against Notre Dame in the conference championship game.

No. 5 Texas A&M 31, Auburn 20: Kellen Mond threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score and Texas A&M (7-1 SEC) scored 17 points in the fourth quarter in a comeback victory over Auburn (5-4) in Auburn, Alabama.

No. 6 Florida 31, Tennessee 19: Kyle Trask threw for 433 yards and four touchdowns and Florida (8-1 SEC) beat Tennessee (2-6) in Knoxville, Tennessee, to wrap up a spot in the SEC title game.

No. 9 Miami 48, Duke 0: D’Eriq King threw three touchdown passes and ran for a score to help Miami (8-1, 7-1 ACC) rout Duke (2-8, 1-8) in Durham, North Carolina.

No. 10 Indiana 14, No. 18 Wisconsin 6: Jack Tuttle threw two touchdown passes for Indiana (6-1) in a win against Wisconsin (2-2) in Madison, Wisconsin.

No. 12 Iowa State 42, West Virginia 6: Brock Purdy threw for 247 yards and three touchdowns and Iowa State (8-2, 8-1 Big 12) dominated on defense in a rout of West Virginia (5-4, 4-4) in Ames, Iowa, to secure its first appearance in the Big 12 championship game.

No. 13 Oklahoma 27, Baylor 14: Spencer Rattler threw two touchdown passes, and No. 13 Oklahoma (7-2, 6-2 Big 12) defeated Baylor (2-6, 2-6) in Norman, Oklahoma, to reach the Big 12 title game.

Rice 20, No. 15 Marshall 0: Safety Naeem Smith returned one of five Marshall interceptions for a touchdown and Rice (2-2 Conference USA) shocked Marshall (7-1, 4-1) in Huntington, West Virginia.

TCU 29, No. 19 Oklahoma State 22: Max Duggan threw a go-ahead, 71-yard touchdown pass midway through the fourth quarter and ran for two more scores for TCU (5-4 Big 12) in the victory over Oklahoma State (6-3, 5-3) in Fort Worth, Texas.

No. 22 Tulsa 19, Navy 6: Tulsa (6-1, 6-0 American Athletic) clinched a spot in the conference title game, using a strong defensive effort and 66-yard touchdown pass from Zach Smith to Josh Johnson to beat Navy (3-6, 3-4) in Annapolis, Maryland, for its sixth straight victory.

No. 24 Iowa 35, Illinois 21: Spencer Petris threw three touchdown passes and Iowa (5-2 Big Ten) came back to beat Illinois (2-4) in Champaign, Illinois.

Associated Press