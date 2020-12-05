Pac-12 roundup: Cal cleans up mistakes, beats No. 21 Oregon for first win

Associated Press

Associated Press

Chase Garbers threw for a touchdown and ran for a short score, Muelu Iosefa had a late fumble recovery, and California earned its first victory of the season by beating No. 21 Oregon 21-17 on Saturday night in Eugene.

Oregon (3-2, 3-2 Pac-12) got the ball back with 2 minutes, 1 second left and Tyler Shough marched the Ducks down the field, but his team gave the ball away again in what has become a problematic pattern for the Ducks this season.

Garbers outshined Shough, who threw for 231 yards in his fifth time with 200-plus yards passing in as many career starts.

Shough’s 67-yard completion to Travis Dye in the final minute of the second quarter set up a 1-yard touchdown run by Cyrus Habibi-Likio that lifted the Ducks to a 17-14 halftime lead.

Garbers completed 10 of his first 13 passes and wound up 20 of 32 for 183 yards for the Golden Bears (1-3, 1-3).

Cal had an extra-point attempt blocked in the waning moments of a 24-23 loss to rival Stanford in the Big Game Nov. 27 on their home field.

Colorado 24, Arizona 13: Jarek Broussard ran for a career-high 301 yards, Ashaad Clayton ran for two touchdowns and the Buffaloes (4-0, 3-0) stayed undefeated with a win against the Wildcats (0-4, 0-4) in Tucson, Arizona.

Broussard has run for at least 100 yards in all four games this season and broke loose with long runs on two drives in the second quarter that set up touchdowns.

Arizona has lost 11 consecutive games dating back to last season.