Pac-12 power Arizona surges late, holds off Eastern Washington 70-67

A sizable portion of Eastern Washington’s roster was gone when it recently pushed Washington State to the brink.

Most of the Eagles were available Saturday when they did the same to traditional Pac-12 power Arizona.

The defending Big Sky Conference champions had an eight-point lead in the second half, but the lengthy Wildcats turned it on late to dispatch EWU 70-67 at the McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona.

For the second straight game, EWU shot 2 for 15 from 3-point range in the second half and was also hindered by 18 turnovers, including a big giveaway in crunch time.

Trailing 68-65 in the closing seconds and with a chance to tie, EWU star Jacob Davison – held to six points on 3-of-11 shooting – drove baseline before firing an ill-advised pass into the hands of Arizona’s Dalen Terry, who was fouled and put the game away at the free-throw line.

The Eagles’ other All-Big Sky returner, Kim Aiken Jr., was also held to a modest six points after shooting 1 for 8 from the field.

“We didn’t rebound, had a lot of turnovers, didn’t make the open shots,” EWU coach Shantay Legans said. “Arizona made an effort to crash the glass every single time in the second half, and it showed.”

EWU (0-2), which led 43-38 at halftime, was led by reserve forward Tyler Robertson’s 14 points and five rebounds.

The Eagles’ primary big man, Tanner Groves, scored 10 of his 13 points in the first half but sat most of the second half due to foul trouble.

Arizona (2-0), which outrebounded EWU 47-27 and had 17 second-chance points to the Eagles’ two, was led by guard and NBA prospect James Akinjo’s 15 points and three assists.

A week after playing six players in a 71-68 loss at Washington State – EWU was missing five players due to COVID-19 protocol – the Eagles were without one player on Saturday, starting point guard Ellis Magnuson.

Casson Rouse, who also missed the WSU game, filled in for Magnuson, scoring 13 points and hitting a 3-pointer that gave EWU a 56-48 lead with 8 minutes, 46 seconds left in the second half.

Akinjo immediately answered with a 3-pointer, and Arizona chipped away at EWU’s the lead until Terrell Brown’s baseline drive put the Wildcats up 61-60 at the 4:40 mark.

EWU, predicted to repeat as Big Sky champion by conference coaches and media, didn’t lead again.

“We played hard. I’m proud of them, but we want to win those games,” Legans said. “I need to do a better job of preparing us.”

EWU started the game with a cold streak, connecting on 1 of 10 3-point attempts, but Groves’ brother, fellow Shadle Park graduate Jacob Groves, provided a spark.

The 6-foot-7 guard scored eight points in a 10-2 run for EWU, which hit seven of its last eight 3-pointers to take a lead into halftime.

Arizona coach Sean Miller lauded the Eagles.

“We were very fortunate to win,” he said. “I thought it was a win that we earned. I don’t think (EWU) caved in or gave it to us in any way, shape or form. They were the team that I described.

“They’re the team that obviously, when you’re returning (Aiken), who is a very tough matchup for a frontcourt player. He’s an all-conference player. They depend so much on the 3-point shot. They’re constantly putting pressure on your defense and for a team like ours, it took us a while to adjust.

Tanner Groves was hit with this third foul to start the second half before picking up his fourth. He was forced to watch from the bench as Arizona’s 7-1 Christian Koloko, 6-11 Azuola Stubelis and 6-8 Ira Lee went over the top of the smaller Eagles.

“That was a tough stretch there,” Groves said. “I wish I could have been in there when they were getting those (offensive boards).”

Groves was disappointed with a second loss to a Pac-12 school in a week but believes EWU showed its potential.

“Arizona is a good team, and we were right there,” Groves said. “Little Eastern Washington gave one of the great college basketball programs a game.”

EWU faces another program with rich history, UNLV, on Wednesday in Las Vegas and travels to NCAA Tournament regular Saint Mary’s on Dec. 15.