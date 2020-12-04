Former Zags applaud Gonzaga’s fast start on social media

The only ones enjoying Gonzaga’s blazing start to the college basketball season as much as current Zags might be former Zags.

Gonzaga hoop grads watched intently as the Zags roughed up No. 6 Kansas and Auburn and held off No. 11 West Virginia. They haven’t been shy on Twitter expressing how impressed they are with the top-ranked Zags.

From the moment Gonzaga’s offense began torching Kansas in the season opener on Thanksgiving Day in Fort Myers, Florida, former Bulldogs wasted no time weighing in.

“Yooo, I am LOVING what I’m seeing from the Zags in the first 5 min of this game! This is going to be an extremely exciting and fun team to watch.” tweeted Jeremy Jones, who plays professionally in Germany, as the Zags took an early lead.

“Zags by a million,” wrote Geno Crandall, who plays for Leicester in the British Basketball League. “Every game. I don’t care. This team has just got too much.”

“I hate how Gonzaga doesn’t play anyone,” cracked Nigel Williams-Goss, adding a laughing emoji, following the Zags’ 102-90 victory.

Gonzaga led by as many as 30 the following day in a 90-67 rout over Auburn.

“I love this team!!” Rui Hachimura tweeted with a ZagUp hashtag.

Forward Drew Timme scored 25 points against Kansas and 28 versus Auburn.

“Drew Timme has gotta be one of the top bigs in the country. Great IQ, high energy and very skilled,” tweeted Brandon Clarke, who is entering his second season with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Gonzaga trailed for 23-plus minutes in Wednesday’s game, but rallied in the second half for an 87-72 victory over the Mountaineers.

“That’s a gritty dub,” Matt Santangelo tweeted.

Williams-Goss, now with the Utah Jazz, was impressed with Jalen Suggs, who returned after an ankle injury in the first half.

“A lot of players in Jalen’s position would have undoubtedly sat out for AT LEAST the game. To come out and play, regardless of how he looks as an individual is big time,” wrote Williams-Goss, who played on after aggravating an ankle injury late in the 2017 title game.

Two days before the season opener, Andrew Nembhard was granted a waiver and eligible immediately, prompting Sam Dower Jr. to tweet: “Zags. Got. DUDES!!!!”

“I know I say this every year,” Silas Melson tweeted during the Kansas game, “but I’m watching Gonzaga and this might just be the year!! This team is bound to be historic.”

Gonzaga’s biggest test comes Saturday against No. 2 Baylor at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

“What a win,” Williams-Goss tweeted following Wednesday’s win. “That’s all. See y’all Saturday.”