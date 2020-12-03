On the air
UPDATED: Thu., Dec. 3, 2020
Friday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
2 p.m.: Kennesaw State at (9) Creighton FS1
4 p.m.: (4) Wisconsin at Marquette FS1
4 p.m.: Bellarmine at (6) Duke Root
6 p.m.: Troy at (17) Texas Tech ESPN2
6 p.m.: (21) Oregon at Seton Hall FS1
Basketball, college women
2 p.m.: Colorado at (10) Oregon Pac-12
3:30 p.m.: (5) Louisville at (20) DePaul ESPN
4 p.m.: USC at Arizona State Pac-12
6 p.m.: (9) UCLA at (7) Arizona Pac-12
8 p.m.: Washington at California Pac-12
Football, college
4 p.m.: Louisiana-Lafayette at Appalachian State ESPN
Golf
11 a.m.: PGA Tour, Mayakoba Golf Classic Golf
2:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour, Volunteers of American Classic Challenge Golf
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: N.C. State at Connecticut ESPNU
10 a.m.: (2) Baylor vs. (1) Gonzaga CBS
11 a.m.: Eastern Washington at Arizona Pac-12
1 p.m.: Washington State at Colorado Pac-12
4 p.m.: Rider at Syracuse Root
Football, college
9 a.m.: (4) Ohio State at Michigan State ABC
9 a.m.: (5) Texas A&M at Auburn ESPN
9 a.m.: (15) Oklahoma State at TCU ESPN2
9 a.m.: Texas at Kansas State Fox 28
9 a.m.: Penn State at Rutgers FS1
11 a.m.: Ball State at Central Michigan ESPNU
11:30 a.m.: Syracuse at (2) Notre Dame NBC
12:30 p.m.: (6) Florida at Tennessee CBS
12:30 p.m.: West Virginia at (9) Iowa State ESPN
12:30 p.m.: (12) Indiana at (16) Wisconsin ABC
12:30 p.m.: (19) Iowa at Illinois FS1
12:30 p.m.: (24) Tulsa at Navy ESPN2
12:30 p.m.: Buffalo at Ohio CBS Sports
12:30 p.m.: Boston College at Virginia Root
1 p.m.: Stanford at (22) Washington Fox 28
2:30 p.m.: (13) BYU at (18) Coastal Carolina ESPNU
4 p.m.: (23) Oregon at California ESPN
4 p.m.: Colorado State at San Diego State CBS Sports
4 p.m.: Colorado at Arizona FS1
4:30 p.m.: (3) Clemson at Virginia Tech ABC
5 p.m.: (1) Alabama at LSU CBS
5 p.m.: Baylor at (11) Oklahoma Fox 28
7:30 p.m.: UCLA at Arizona State FS1
7:30 p.m.: Fresno State at Nevada FS1
7:30 p.m.: Wyoming at New Mexico CBS Sports
7:30 p.m.: Oregon State at Utah ESPN
Golf
11 a.m.: PGA Tour, Mayakoba Golf Classic Golf
2:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Classic Challenge Golf
Mixed Martial Arts
4 p.m.: UFC Fight Night prelims, undercard bouts ESPN2
Soccer
4:25 a.m.: EPL, Burnley at Everton NBC Sports
6:55 a.m.: EPL, Manchester City at Fulham NBC Sports
9:30 a.m.: EPL, West Ham United at Manchester United NBC
Noon: EPL, Chelsea at Leeds United NBC Sports
3:25 a.m. (Sunday): Cagliari at Hellas Verona ESPN2
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
10 a.m.: (2) Baylor vs. (1) Gonzaga 1510-AM
10:30 a.m.: Idaho at Sacramento State 700-AM
1 p.m.: Washington State at Colorado 920-AM
Football, college
1 p.m.: Stanford at (22) Washington 104.1-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
10 a.m.: (12) Villanova at (17) Texas ESPN
11 a.m.: Grambling at (17) Texas Tech ESPNU
11 a.m.: Missouri at Wichita State ESPN2
11:30 a.m.: Sacred Heart at St. John’s FS1
Noon: Xavier at Cincinnati ESPN
1 p.m.: Oklahoma at TCU ESPN2
2 p.m.: (20) Kentucky at Georgia Tech ESPN
3 p.m.: DePaul at Iowa State ESPNU
5 p.m.: California at UCLA Pac-12
Basketball, college women
9 a.m.: (1) South Carolina at (23) Iowa State ESPNU
1 p.m.: (13) Indiana at (11) Kentucky ESPNU
3 p.m.: (4) Baylor at (16) Arkansas ESPN2
Football, college
4:30 p.m.: Washington State at (20) USC FS1
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Cleveland at Tennessee CBS
1 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at Seattle Fox 28
1:25 p.m.: Philadelphia at Green Bay CBS
5:20 p.m.: Denver at Kansas City NBC
Golf
10 a.m.: LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Classic Challenge Golf
1:30 p.m.: PGA Tour, Mayakoba Golf Classic Golf
Soccer
3:30 p.m.: MLS Playoffs, New England at Columbus FS1
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college women
Noon: (18) Gonzaga at South Dakota State 94.1-FM
Football, college
4:30 p.m.: Washington State at (20) USC 700-AM
Football, NFL
10 a.m.: Cincinnati at Miami 700-AM
1 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at Seattle 94.5-FM
All events are subject to change.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.