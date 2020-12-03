On the air

SWX Home
Friday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

2 p.m.: Kennesaw State at (9) Creighton FS1

4 p.m.: (4) Wisconsin at Marquette FS1

4 p.m.: Bellarmine at (6) Duke Root

6 p.m.: Troy at (17) Texas Tech ESPN2

6 p.m.: (21) Oregon at Seton Hall FS1

Basketball, college women

2 p.m.: Colorado at (10) Oregon Pac-12

3:30 p.m.: (5) Louisville at (20) DePaul ESPN

4 p.m.: USC at Arizona State Pac-12

6 p.m.: (9) UCLA at (7) Arizona Pac-12

8 p.m.: Washington at California Pac-12

Football, college

4 p.m.: Louisiana-Lafayette at Appalachian State ESPN

Golf

11 a.m.: PGA Tour, Mayakoba Golf Classic Golf

2:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour, Volunteers of American Classic Challenge Golf

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: N.C. State at Connecticut ESPNU

10 a.m.: (2) Baylor vs. (1) Gonzaga CBS

11 a.m.: Eastern Washington at Arizona Pac-12

1 p.m.: Washington State at Colorado Pac-12

4 p.m.: Rider at Syracuse Root

Football, college

9 a.m.: (4) Ohio State at Michigan State ABC

9 a.m.: (5) Texas A&M at Auburn ESPN

9 a.m.: (15) Oklahoma State at TCU ESPN2

9 a.m.: Texas at Kansas State Fox 28

9 a.m.: Penn State at Rutgers FS1

11 a.m.: Ball State at Central Michigan ESPNU

11:30 a.m.: Syracuse at (2) Notre Dame NBC

12:30 p.m.: (6) Florida at Tennessee CBS

12:30 p.m.: West Virginia at (9) Iowa State ESPN

12:30 p.m.: (12) Indiana at (16) Wisconsin ABC

12:30 p.m.: (19) Iowa at Illinois FS1

12:30 p.m.: (24) Tulsa at Navy ESPN2

12:30 p.m.: Buffalo at Ohio CBS Sports

12:30 p.m.: Boston College at Virginia Root

1 p.m.: Stanford at (22) Washington Fox 28

2:30 p.m.: (13) BYU at (18) Coastal Carolina ESPNU

4 p.m.: (23) Oregon at California ESPN

4 p.m.: Colorado State at San Diego State CBS Sports

4 p.m.: Colorado at Arizona FS1

4:30 p.m.: (3) Clemson at Virginia Tech ABC

5 p.m.: (1) Alabama at LSU CBS

5 p.m.: Baylor at (11) Oklahoma Fox 28

7:30 p.m.: UCLA at Arizona State FS1

7:30 p.m.: Fresno State at Nevada FS1

7:30 p.m.: Wyoming at New Mexico CBS Sports

7:30 p.m.: Oregon State at Utah ESPN

Golf

11 a.m.: PGA Tour, Mayakoba Golf Classic Golf

2:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Classic Challenge Golf

Mixed Martial Arts

4 p.m.: UFC Fight Night prelims, undercard bouts ESPN2

Soccer

4:25 a.m.: EPL, Burnley at Everton NBC Sports

6:55 a.m.: EPL, Manchester City at Fulham NBC Sports

9:30 a.m.: EPL, West Ham United at Manchester United NBC

Noon: EPL, Chelsea at Leeds United NBC Sports

3:25 a.m. (Sunday): Cagliari at Hellas Verona ESPN2

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

10 a.m.: (2) Baylor vs. (1) Gonzaga 1510-AM

10:30 a.m.: Idaho at Sacramento State 700-AM

1 p.m.: Washington State at Colorado 920-AM

Football, college

1 p.m.: Stanford at (22) Washington 104.1-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

10 a.m.: (12) Villanova at (17) Texas ESPN

11 a.m.: Grambling at (17) Texas Tech ESPNU

11 a.m.: Missouri at Wichita State ESPN2

11:30 a.m.: Sacred Heart at St. John’s FS1

Noon: Xavier at Cincinnati ESPN

1 p.m.: Oklahoma at TCU ESPN2

2 p.m.: (20) Kentucky at Georgia Tech ESPN

3 p.m.: DePaul at Iowa State ESPNU

5 p.m.: California at UCLA Pac-12

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: (1) South Carolina at (23) Iowa State ESPNU

1 p.m.: (13) Indiana at (11) Kentucky ESPNU

3 p.m.: (4) Baylor at (16) Arkansas ESPN2

Football, college

4:30 p.m.: Washington State at (20) USC FS1

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Cleveland at Tennessee CBS

1 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at Seattle Fox 28

1:25 p.m.: Philadelphia at Green Bay CBS

5:20 p.m.: Denver at Kansas City NBC

Golf

10 a.m.: LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Classic Challenge Golf

1:30 p.m.: PGA Tour, Mayakoba Golf Classic Golf

Soccer

3:30 p.m.: MLS Playoffs, New England at Columbus FS1

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college women

Noon: (18) Gonzaga at South Dakota State 94.1-FM

Football, college

4:30 p.m.: Washington State at (20) USC 700-AM

Football, NFL

10 a.m.: Cincinnati at Miami 700-AM

1 p.m.: N.Y. Giants at Seattle 94.5-FM

All events are subject to change.

