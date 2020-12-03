LeBron James gives major props to Gonzaga men’s basketball team on Twitter

From staff reports

The king of basketball, King James himself, had some words of praise Thursday night for the Gonzaga men’s basketball team.

In reply to Twitter user @CuffsTheLegend, who wrote “Gonzaga gonna win it all,” Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James responded: “They tough!!! Love the way they play. Amazing pace on makes or misses, ball movement, some dogs and guys that just know how to play the game!”

The four-time NBA finals MVP went even further to compliment coach Mark Few.

“And of course they beyond well coached! He’s the truth!! The shiznit.”

The No. 2 Zags play No. 1 Baylor on Saturday morning in Indianapolis.