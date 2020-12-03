Sports > Montana Sports Great Falls Americans Friday Home Game Moved To Helena Thu., Dec. 3, 2020

Leo Goldman SWX

The Great Falls Americans game against the Butte Cobras has been postponed. The Americans will now play the Bighorns in Helena instead. This isn’t the first time the Americans have had to move one of their games this season. “In an effort to slow down the coronavirus pandemic in Cascade County, the Cascade County Health Board has imposed an order that won’t allow spectators in the stands at the Great Falls Ice Plex for the Friday morning contest,” the team said. Puck drop for the game on Friday is set for 11:30 AM. The team will play the Helena Bighorns on Saturday at 7:05 PM in Helena as well.