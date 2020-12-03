Ethan Esposito carries Sacramento State past Idaho 77-55

Associated Press

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Ethan Esposito scored 16 points as Sacramento State routed Idaho 77-55 in a Big Sky Conference opener on Thursday night.

Christian Terrell and Bryce Fowler added 15 points each for the Hornets. Terrell also had seven rebounds.

Deshaun Highler had 11 points for Sacramento State (2-0, 1-0 Big Sky).

Gabe Quinnett had 14 points for the Vandals (0-1, 0-1), who led 36-35 at halftime. Scott Blakney added 12 points.

The Hornets shot 51% from the floor and 33% from 3-point range, while holding UI to 42% overall and 43% from deep.

“You have to give a whole lot of credit to Sacramento State,” Idaho coach Zac Claus said. “They did a really nice job after we made an initial push there at the start of the second half.”

The Vandals were playing their first game of the season after their first three games at the U.S. Bank Portland Invitational were canceled due to COVID-19 precautions.