Memory lane: Gonzaga holds 4-0 edge in Baylor series

Gonzaga has won all four series meetings against Baylor, the most recent an 83-71 decision at Salt Lake City in the second round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament.

No. 1 GU faces No. 2 Baylor on Saturday in Indianapolis. Here’s a look at four previous meetings.

March 23, 2019: Gonzaga 83, Baylor 71

Junior forward Brandon Clarke torched the Bears with 36 points, eight rebounds and five blocks, joining Shaquille O’Neal and David Robinson as the only players to record 35 points and five blocks in NCAA Tournament history.

Clarke made 15 of 18 shots and drew nine fouls, several on Baylor forward Mark Vital, who is now a fifth-year senior. Vital scored 17 points. GU’s Corey Kispert hit four 3-pointers and scored 16 points, and Josh Perkins added 11 points and six assists.

“I came here for these moments,” said Clarke, a transfer from San Jose State who now plays for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Dec. 28, 2012: Gonzaga 94, Baylor 87

Kevin Pangos connected on seven 3-pointers and scored 31 points as the Zags won an offensive shootout at the McCarthey Athletic Center. Both teams shot above 50 percent and combined for 110 second-half points.

Kelly Olynyk had 21 points, Elias Harris contributed 17 points and Gary Bell Jr. – a current GU grad assistant – added 12 points, five assists and three steals.

“When you’re a basketball player, you love that,” Pangos said. “You love defense, too, but you love the high-scoring games. They never let us relax.”

Dec. 18, 2010: Gonzaga 68, Baylor 64

Steven Gray exited with back spasms, Elias Harris fouled out and a horn blared during Robert Sacre’s free-throw attempt. The Zags (6-5) still found a way to upset No. 9 Baylor at American Airlines Arena in Dallas, ending GU’s nine-game losing streak against ranked teams.

Sacre finished with 17 points and seven rebounds. Marquise Carter added 13 points, including 5 of 6 free throws in the final 45 seconds. Sam Dower Jr. chipped in 10 points.

“We’ve been through so many tough games, it was kind of a familiar feeling and we’re used to dealing with tough situations,” Sacre said. “Eventually, it had to come our way.”

Nov. 15, 2006: Gonzaga 78, Baylor 69

The Bulldogs put five players in double figures, led by Derek Raivio’s 18 points, to win this NIT Season Tip-Off matchup at the Spokane Arena. GU then knocked off No. 2 North Carolina in the semifinals at Madison Square Garden before falling to Butler in the title game.

Pierre Marie Altidor-Cespedes scored 14 points, Josh Heytvelt 13, Jeremy Pargo 11 and Sean Mallon 10 for GU. Abdullahi Kuso added eight points and seven rebounds off the bench.

“That’s one of the great things about this team,” Pargo said of the balance. “You never know where it’s coming from when you play us.”