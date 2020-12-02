Washington State women’s basketball opener at Stanford postponed

News services

Friday’s Washington State women’s basketball season-opening contest at No. 2-ranked Stanford has been postponed indefinitely due in accordance with the Santa Clara County Public Health Department’s emergency directive issued on Nov. 28.

With Friday’s postponement, the Cougars will now open the season Sunday at California. Tip-off time against the Golden Bears is still to be determined.

Washington State, Stanford and the Pac-12 Conference are all working on alternative options to make up the contest between the Cougars and the Cardinal. Details will be announced at a later date.