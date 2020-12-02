Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission to hear updates on variety of topics

The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission is expected to consider approving a land transaction and hear updates on a wide variety of topics during its Dec. 3-5 virtual commission meeting.

The Commission will kick off with meetings of its fish and wildlife committees on Dec. 3 to discuss Willapa Bay and hatchery reform policies, as well as spring bear hunts, grazing policy, and fire response on WDFW lands, among other topics.

On Dec. 4, the full Commission will consider approving the transfer of 174 acres in Grant County from Washington State Parks to WDFW.

Also on Friday, the Commission will hear briefings and updates from WDFW staff on proposed spring black bear hunting season rules, development of draft rules for a new commercial whale watching licensing program and regulations for the commercial viewing of Southern Resident killer whales, sustainable Washington seafood outreach, statewide pinniped conservation and management efforts, and the proposed nonlethal pursuit training program, which will help ensure opportunity for handlers to keep dogs trained for enforcement response to wildlife conflicts.

On Dec. 5, the Commission will hear updates and public comment on the continued review of its Willapa Bay and Hatchery Reform policies, and consider next steps.

The Commission will also take open public comment on Friday and Saturday morning. To support COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, the meeting will be available to the public through the webinar or conference call.

For more information and to view an agenda, visit wdfw.wa.gov/about/commission/meetings. The meeting will be recorded and posted online so people can also watch the meeting afterwards at their convenience.