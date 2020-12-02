Ski cutting: Forest Service permit offers hardy skiers chance to snag a Christmas tree

Madison and Brian Kinder took full advantage of November’s snow and the Forest Services Christmas tree permit program Saturday.

The couple headed to the Idaho/Montana border, near Lookout Pass, to cut down a Christmas tree, at the same time getting an early season ski tour in. They skied up a Forest Service Road and then ducked into the woods to find a suitable tree.

“It was great,” Kinder said in a message.

The expedition was made possible by the Idaho Panhandle’s online permit system.

In the Panhandle Forest the permits are free, although there is a $2.50 administrative charge. In the Panhandle Forest there is a three-tree limit per household.

In Washington’s 1.5 million acre Colville National Forest permits cost $5.00 and there is a two-tree limit per family. Fourth and fifth graders can cut a tree for free, according to a news release.

All trees must be harvested at least 50 feet from Forest Service Roads and 150 feet of state highways, picnic areas, designated campgrounds and recreation sites, or other developed areas, such as recreation cabins and organization camps.

Although rules vary slightly forest to forest, in general no tree taller than 12 feet can be cut and stumps must be less than six inches.

To get permits for either forest, and for more information, visit recreation.gov.