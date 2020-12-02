SWX Home
Reader photo: Bon appetit

UPDATED: Wed., Dec. 2, 2020

Another season we love in the Inland Northwest: Eagle season on Lake Coeur d’Alene. Bon Appetit! Photographed last week at Higgins Point in the early morning. (Angela Marie/courtesy)
Another season we love in the Inland Northwest – eagle season on Lake Coeur d’Alene. Photographed last week at Higgins Point in the early morning.

Web extra: Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.

