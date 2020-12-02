Lady Griz Have Opening Conference Games Canceled
The following is a press release from UM Grizzly Athletics
Wed., Dec. 2, 2020
The Montana women’s basketball team’s home and Big Sky Conference openers, scheduled for Thursday and Saturday against Southern Utah, have been canceled because of a positive COVID test among Tier 1 individuals within the Thunderbird program.
Per Big Sky policy, the games will not be made up.
Montana’s next scheduled game is at home against North Dakota on Monday at 3 p.m.
