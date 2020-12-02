SWX Home
Lady Griz Have Opening Conference Games Canceled

The following is a press release from UM Grizzly Athletics

SWX
The Montana women’s basketball team’s home and Big Sky Conference openers, scheduled for Thursday and Saturday against Southern Utah, have been canceled because of a positive COVID test among Tier 1 individuals within the Thunderbird program.

Per Big Sky policy, the games will not be made up.

Montana’s next scheduled game is at home against North Dakota on Monday at 3 p.m.

