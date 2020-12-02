Gonzaga freshman guard Jalen Suggs leaves West Virginia game with lower left leg injury

Gonzaga standout freshman Jalen Suggs left in the first half of Wednesday’s game against West Virginia with an injury to his lower left leg.

Suggs had passed to a teammate after driving the right side of the lane. His left foot skidded briefly on the court before gaining traction. He was in obvious pain as he immediately grabbed at the back of his left ankle.

Here’s the video of Suggs’ injury. Unfortunately, it is the story of the first half. pic.twitter.com/is2qRW73DU — Justin Reed (@JustinReed99) December 3, 2020

Suggs put virtually no weight on his left foot as he left the court with assistance from trainer Josh Therrien and head coach Mark Few.

More of Suggs walking here. Sideline reporter Holly Rowe said that teams have full access to imaging equipment. But, MRI’s are not necessary to show a ruptured achilles. pic.twitter.com/qVMk24FecY — Justin Reed (@JustinReed99) December 3, 2020

Gonzaga led 20-19 when Suggs departed with 7:07 left. The Mountaineers quickly moved in front by eight late in the half.

Suggs had four points, four rebounds and two assists before the injury. He had 24 points and eight assists in Gonzaga’s 102-90 season-opening win over Kansas.