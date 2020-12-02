Gonzaga coach Mark Few joins NABC board of directors

Gonzaga head coach Mark Few accepted an invitation to join the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) board of directors.

“Mark Few is one of the most important voices in our sport,” NABC executive director Craig Robinson said. “His on-court accomplishments speak for themselves, and he has developed into an influential leader on issues that impact college basketball behind the scenes as well. He will be an asset to the NABC board of directors.”

Few was one of the leaders on an NABC panel a few years ago who successfully lobbied for the inclusion of advanced analytics and eventually the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) in the NCAA Tournament selection committee’s selection, sorting and seeding process.

Few is the winningest active coach by percentage (82.8) in NCAA Division I with a 601-124 record. The Zags have qualified for the NCAA Tournament every season under Few, who is in his 22nd season.