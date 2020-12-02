Difference makers: Andrew Nembhard makes instant impact in Gonzaga’s win over West Virginia

Andrew Nembhard

The transfer from Florida was huge off the bench, taking over at point guard after Jalen Suggs left with an injury in the first half. Nembhard stayed at point for the most part, even after Suggs returned, and piled up 19 points, six assists and five rebounds. He hit 8 of 14 shots.

Joel AyayiAyayi stepped up right when the Zags needed him most, making numerous key plays in the second half as Gonzaga rallied to take the lead. The 6-foot-5 junior made 10 of 15 shots, grabbed seven rebounds and had four assists.

Turning point

Gonzaga rattled off six straight points to erase a 67-65 deficit. Nembhard and Drew Timme scored on layups and Corey Kispert added a dunk to give Gonzaga a 71-67 lead. The Zags stretched it to seven after an Ayayi steal led to a Kispert 3-pointer with 4:10 left.