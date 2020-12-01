Seahawks notes: What’s the latest on Carlos Dunlap’s foot injury?

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

SEATTLE – What did Pete Carroll think of how the Eagles “fired up” DK Metcalf? What’s the latest on Carlos Dunlap? And was Monday night’s 23-17 win over Philadelphia the best game Jamal Adams has played as a Seahawk?

Carroll addressed those topics and more Tuesday during his weekly radio show in Seattle.

Here are highlights:

Dunlap has MRI on foot

The one big injury concern from the game was the loss of defensive end Dunlap in the second half.

Carroll called the injury “a sore foot” and said “we don’t know what it is. Something at the bottom of his foot.”

Carroll said Dunlap was scheduled to have an MRI exam Tuesday morning to determine the severity.

Dunlap played 38 of 71 possible snaps against the Eagles before departing. He was playing in his fourth game with the Seahawks since being acquired in a trade with the Bengals.

Dunlap has revived Seattle’s pass rush with four sacks in four games, during which time the defense has 19. The Seahawks had just nine in six games before his arrival but have 31 for the season, tied for the seventh most in the NFL.

Megatron or The Mandalorian?

Second-year receiver Metcalf set a career high with 177 receiving yards on 10 catches and leads the NFL with 1,039 yards.

Metcalf said after the game he acquired a little extra “chip on my shoulder” when Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz told Metcalf he had coached Calvin “Megatron” Johnson in Detroit and, in Schwartz’s words later, added that Metcalf was the closest thing he’d seen to Johnson. Metcalf sort of turned it the other way, interpreting Schwartz as saying Metcalf wasn’t yet as good as Johnson.

“Megatron is sort of a thing of the past,” Carroll said. “But if he (Schwartz) brought up ‘The Mandalorian,’ that might have been more appropriate.”

Adams’ best game

Adams had nine tackles, a sack and two quarterback hits against the Eagles, and he has 6.5 sacks for the season to lead the team, with 4.5 coming in the past four games.

Adams, though, played the past two games with a sore right shoulder suffered against the Rams on Nov. 15.

The short break following the win over Arizona on Nov. 19 allowed the shoulder to heal, Carroll said, adding that resulted in a breakout game for Adams.