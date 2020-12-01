Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert, Drew Timme on preseason watch list for Wooden Award

Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert and Drew Timme have been named to the preseason watch list for the Wooden Award.

Kispert, a 6-foot-7 senior wing, has made a team-high seven 3-pointers and is averaging 24 points and five rebounds in top-ranked Gonzaga’s 2-0 start.

Timme, a 6-10 sophomore, leads Gonzaga at 26.5 points per game and shares first in rebounding with Joel Ayayi at eight per game. Timme is shooting 71% from the field.

The Zags had four players – Kispert, Timme, Ayayi and Jalen Suggs – on the preseason watch list for the Naismith Trophy (national player of the year). Players not chosen for the Wooden preseason list are still eligible to make midseason and late-season lists as well as the final ballot.

The Zags face No. 11 West Virginia, which was represented on the watch list by 6-9 forward Oscar Tshiebwe, on Wednesday in Indianapolis. Baylor, which faces Gonzaga on Saturday in Indianapolis, was represented by Jared Butler and MaCio Teague.

Pepperdine’s Colbey Ross was the third West Coast Conference player to make the list.

Iowa’s Luka Garza is the favorite to win the Wooden Award at 5/4, according to BetOnline.ag. Butler is third at 8/1 with Kispert and Timme tied for fifth at 16/1. Suggs is one of five players at 40/1. Ayayi is listed at 66/1.