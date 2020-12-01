Gonzaga-West Virginia key matchup: Guards Jalen Suggs, Deuce McBride

We were leaning toward the frontcourt tussle between West Virginia’s Derek Culver and Oscar Tshiebwe against Gonzaga’s Drew Timme, Anton Watson and Corey Kispert when he plays the ‘4,’ but we shifted gears to the backcourt.

Gonzaga freshman Jalen Suggs had a memorable debut with 24 points and eight assists against Kansas. The five-star recruit was poised and delivered time after time in transition and with dribble penetration.

The 6-foot-4 Suggs is one of the options to defend West Virginia’s Miles ‘Deuce’ McBride, a 6-2, 200-pound sophomore who has moved into the starting lineup after coming off the bench last season.

McBride led WVU in scoring (16.3 points) in three wins at the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic last week. He hit three 3-pointers and added 10 assists, three steals and two blocks.

Suggs and McBride have the ability to break down defenses with their driving ability.

McBride leads WVU in free throws made (12) and attempted (14) through three games.