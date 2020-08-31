On the trail of cougars in Spokane County

By Michelle Blake Mountain Lion Foundation

With houndsmen assistance, officers quickly located and euthanized the cougar. It was in poor health and suffering from atrophy. Upon further examination, officers found that the cougar weighed approximately 100 pounds and that bite marks confirm it was the same cougar involved in the initial attack on the dog.

The individual intervened and was subsequently bit on the leg. The incident was reported later that day to the Pend Oreille County Sheriff’s Office who relayed the information to WDFW Police, who responded.

Just after midnight on Aug. 27, an individual let two dogs outside at a residence. A short time later, a commotion was heard and a cougar was observed attacking one of the dogs.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife responded to a report of a cougar-dog incident and resulting bite to an individual that occurred early Thursday morning in South Pend Oreille County.

Imagine hiking along a forest trail on a bright, still August morning. All is profoundly quiet. Suddenly, the distinct feeling of being watched sharpens your attention.

A tree squirrel begins an insistent chatter 50 yards away, and the forest is no longer silent. The pup-pup alarm of a chipmunk starts up – closer this time. Then a jay erupts even closer.

Since most forest animals retreat from people, you realize these alarms might be triggered by an animal that is willing to approach because it is curious, and also sure of its ability to remain hidden.

Is it a cougar?

You turn in the direction of the squawking jay, stare into the trees, raise your hiking sticks above your head, and speak firmly: “I know who you are. Now you know who I am.”

Moments later, you hear the receding alarms of squirrels reporting the unseen cougar’s progress as it goes on its way. Farther along the path, you find a fresh track of the big cat in the dust, and feel the indescribable thrill of connection to this iconic wild animal that shares the forest peacefully with us every day.

Native cats

During these times of COVID-19 and social distancing, more of us are spending time outdoors than ever before. Spokane County – like approximately half of Washington state – is home to our native cats.

They are naturally elusive and skilled at avoiding people, but increased outdoor activity increases our chances of seeing a cougar, even though humans have cut Washington’s cougar population in half since 2003. Knowing what to do is important for protection of people, livestock, pets and cougars too.

Too often killed out of fear and misunderstanding, cougars are a life-sustaining presence in nature. Their main prey are elk and deer. It takes several days for a cougar to consume this large prey, which also nourishes many other creatures.

Scientists have learned that up to two-thirds of cougar kills are eaten by bears, coyotes, foxes, bobcats, raccoons, fishers, skunks, porcupines, ravens and insects.

Ecosystem engineers

Cougars maintain healthy sizes of deer and elk herds, preventing overly large and hungry herds that suffer disease and starvation, raid crops and demolish vegetation along riverbanks.

In turn, that vegetation shades streams and protects riverbanks from erosion, allowing salmon to thrive. Cougars are called “ecosystem engineers” for their role in creating a healthy food web.

Sadly, we too often interfere in devastating ways. Juvenile cougars spend their first 18-24 months with their mother, learning to hunt wild prey and avoid humans, pets and livestock. If the mother is killed, those cubs lack the critical knowledge that protects them and us.

Because adults are largely territorial, when humans kill an established adult cougar, several adolescents often arrive to compete for the vacated territory. These numerous, inexperienced, sometimes desperate young cougars can increase negative interactions with people as they seek “easier” prey like livestock and pets.

Cougar encounter

A person is 1,000 times more likely to be struck by lightning than to be attacked by a cougar. But pay attention out there, and if you do encounter a cougar, it’s best to:

Maintain distance, do not approach or corner a cougar, never offer it food.

Make yourself appear large; stand tall, spread your arms or coat, raise sticks.

Make lots of noise. Back away, do not turn around and run.

Carry a portable air horn and keep it always accessible. In an emergency, bear spray can chase off a cougar exhibiting signs of aggression (not leaving, crouching with ears back, teeth bared, hissing, tail twitching and hind feet pumping in preparation to jump).

Cougar kittens can look like domestic cats. Do not approach animals in the wild.

The Mountain Lion Foundation (mountainlion.org) provides useful information about cougars and how to respond to them. Though cougars seldom harm people, any negative interaction with humans typically leads to a dead cougar.

It’s important to understand and coexist with these native animals so we can maintain their irreplaceable presence for future generations.