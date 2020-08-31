SWX Home
Sports

2 more Oakland games postponed, this time at Seattle

UPDATED: Mon., Aug. 31, 2020

The Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics play a baseball game to an empty T-Mobile Park with photos of fans in the stands on the Mariners' home opener night, Friday, July 31, 2020, in Seattle.  (Ted S. Warren)
The Seattle Mariners and Oakland Athletics play a baseball game to an empty T-Mobile Park with photos of fans in the stands on the Mariners' home opener night, Friday, July 31, 2020, in Seattle.  (Ted S. Warren)
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Associated Press

SEATTLE – The first two games of Oakland’s series at Seattle have been postponed to allow for additional testing and contact tracing after a member of the Athletics’ organization tested positive for the coronavirus.

The positive test already caused the postponement of Oakland’s game Sunday against the Houston Astros. Now games against the Mariners on Tuesday and Wednesday are being put off. The A’s are also scheduled to play at Seattle on Thursday.

Subscribe to the sports newsletter

Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.

Powered by Fastenall

4 favorite Gonzaga basketball teams

The basketball court at the McCarthey Athletic Center is photographed before an NCAA college basketball game between Gonzaga and BYU, Feb. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Young Kwak) (Young Kwak / AP Photo)

While we look ahead to future seasons of Gonzaga Bulldog basketball , it’s fun to look at highlights from past years.