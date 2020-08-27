Sports University Of Providence Announces Hire Of Interim Head Coach For Men’s Soccer Thu., Aug. 27, 2020

Leo Goldman SWX

The University of Providence has announced the hiring of a new men’s soccer interim head coach. After Matt Ball left the program to become the head coach at MSU-Billings, the Argos had some big shoes to fill and luckily, Danny Burstein was available. Burstein is familiar with the Argos soccer program, in 2018 he served as an assistant coach to Ball and was an assistant at Division Two Adams State last year in Alamosa, Colorado. Burstein says he’s excited to get to work and is especially excited to be coaching at Providence. “This is just a great place to be, University of Providence. Everybody’s focused on the same goal of student success, whether that’s student athlete success on the field or in the classroom, so to be part of a bigger event and community where we’re all working towards the same goal of seeing our students have their aspirations attained is what it’s all about and I couldn’t be happier to be doing it in a place like this.” said Burstein.