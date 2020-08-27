Report: Ex-Washington State standout Andre Dillard out for season after bicep injury

Andre Dillard, the former Washington State offensive tackle who was selected with the 22nd overall pick of the 2019 NFL draft and played in every game of his rookie season, won’t suit up for the Philadelphia Eagles this fall after suffering a bicep injury during training camp Thursday.

The injury, first reported by Eagles reporter Derrick Gunn, will likely require season-ending surgery and means another blow to Philadelphia’s offensive line, which lost Pro Bowl right guard Brandon Brooks, who ruptured his Achilles tendon in June.

Dillard had just returned to practice from a minor shoulder surgery and had been “dominant” during Eagles training camp, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

As a rookie, Dillard played in all 16 games for the Eagles and made four starts for the team when longtime left tackle Jason Peters went out with a season-ending injury.

“I’m the guy for the position,” Dillard said on Aug. 19, according to NBCS Philadelphia’s Dave Zangaro. “I’m going to keep proving I’m the guy for the job.”

Now it’s likely the Eagles will turn to Peters, who was prepared to start at guard, to replace Dillard as the regular season approaches.

According to ESPN’s Tim McManus, Dillard injured his bicep during one-on-one drills early in Thursday’s practice and was taken inside after being evaluated by trainers.

Despite Schefter’s analysis of Dillard’s second training camp with the Eagles, McManus reported the Woodinville, Washington, native’s performance has been up and down, noting the time Dillard missed from the shoulder injury. During a practice Wednesday, Dillard was reportedly pushed into the back of quarterback Carson Wentz’s legs by defensive end Joe Ostman. Wentz “buckled” but was able to finish practice.

Once a 240-pound offensive line prospect coming out of Woodinville High School, Dillard added nearly 20 pound during the offseason and reported to training camp at 335 pounds.

In April, the former WSU All-American donated packages to every student-athlete at his alma mater, sending various strength and conditioning items, nutritional supplements and resistance bands.

Dillard also made headlines during the offseason for his comments to a news outlet in his hometown about former Cougars coach Mike Leach, noting, “(Leach) isn’t exactly a coach that you’d like to play for” and “he never gave off any vibe that he cared about his players on a personal level. Playing for him felt a little bit like a dictatorship.”