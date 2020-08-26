Sports Three and Out: Belt Huskies Wed., Aug. 26, 2020

Leo Goldman SWX

Leo Goldman / SWX

Number one, the Huskies are going with an unconventional three quarterback system this year, something they experimented with in 2019 and found success with. “We kind of toyed with it last year when we had Hunter, and then we really had to do it when he got hurt with Kaimen and Aidan, and now Hunter’s brother Bridger is coming up and we actually have another freshmen coming so we’d like to build the three quarterback system, gives us some diversity. Each of them are pretty good at some different packages so I think it makes us pretty tough to scout for. They all have their things they like and things they’re really good at so we think, going into a Friday night, it’s pretty tough to game plan for us.” said Huskies head coach Jeff Graham. “We all have something we bring to the table that’s different than the other person, so I’m really excited for it.” said Aidan McDaniel, Belt senior. Number two, Belt lost five seniors that were critical to their success, and replacing them in an eight man league will be tough. “The five we lost were really special, so we’re hoping two or three kids can fill those spots. It’s going to be really tough to fill some of the holes that were lost by our seniors. Our five boys were just special.” said Graham. Number three, the huskies will be starting their season as originally planned, with no pushback. “I think it’s a big advantage, you talk to some people who are having, depending on their county’s restrictions, and their pods, and what they got for practices. We’ve been really lucky, our kids have had some pretty open fields in the summer and when you’re only managing 24 kids, it’s a little easy to separate and social distance.” said Graham.