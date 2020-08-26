SWX Home
Reader photo: Splish, splash

UPDATED: Wed., Aug. 26, 2020

Angela Roth photographed these bluebirds on Aug. 17 in her backyard in Nine Mile Falls. It was 100 degrees and all kinds of birds were flocking to the many water bowls and bird baths she has out for them. This is an adult bluebird and juveniles at a blown glass bird bath.

By Dave Nichols



Angela Roth photographed these bluebirds on Aug. 17 in her backyard in Nine Mile Falls. It was 100 degrees, and all kinds of birds were flocking to the many water bowls and birdbaths she has out for them. This is an adult bluebird and juveniles at a blown glass birdbath.

Web extra: Submit your own outdoors-related photographs for a chance to be published in our weekly print edition and browse our archive of past reader submissions online at spokesman.com/outdoors.

