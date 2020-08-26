Reader photo: Splish, splash

Angela Roth photographed these bluebirds on Aug. 17 in her backyard in Nine Mile Falls. It was 100 degrees, and all kinds of birds were flocking to the many water bowls and birdbaths she has out for them. This is an adult bluebird and juveniles at a blown glass birdbath.

