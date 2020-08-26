MSU-Northern Football Team Adds New Changes for Upcoming Season Wed., Aug. 26, 2020

Elijah Collins SWX

While the Frontier Conference has made some big changes moving fall sports to the springtime, MSU-Northern football team is also welcoming the school year with a few changes of their own. Last year was a rough season for the Lights, but this year head coach Andrew Rolin says he believes his new recruits are going to have a huge impact on the program. Based on what Rolin is seeing from his players in preseason camp, he says his team has definitely added a new skill set. “I think we got faster. We’ve brought some speed on campus. You know our guys that we’ve already had, especially up front, has been young over the past two years. They look a little different now going into their junior season or their sophomore season from when we recruited them”, says Rolin. The Lights have also hired a new defensive coordinator, Rich Stubler, who brings experience to the program. “He’s made a lot of changes. I think he’s been a positive impact, not just on the field but off the field with the wisdom he brings. He’s had 53 years of coaching experience coaching the CFL for 25 years. So, we’re lucky to have him, we’re blessed to have him.” MSU-Northern is finishing up the final touches on their new turf field which will be ready for the first game of the season.