In brief: Commission approves $17 million in budget requests while mulling cuts

The Fish and Wildlife Commission on Friday approved $17 million in budget requests for needed enhancements to manage fish and wildlife in Washington state. Commissioners also provided a list of potential service cuts, while pointing out the counterproductive nature of such cuts should statewide elected officials adopt them.

A unanimously adopted commission position statement outlined how the $23.5 million in possible cuts, if realized, would have significant impact on local economies, and asserted that investments in the WDFW’s work serves to generate revenue.

A 2016 analysis by the Washington Department of Revenue estimated that fishing, hunting, and watchable wildlife activities would deposit $340 million into the State General Fund in the 2017-19 biennium – a significant return-on-investment from the $94 million of State General Fund appropriated by the legislature (and then leveraged with other fund sources).

The commission’s statement also outlined how residents, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, are using and counting on access to fish, wildlife and other outdoor resources more than ever.

To meet the statewide government reduction exercise, the commission adopted proposals that would result in $23.5 million in operational cuts in the 2021-23 biennium budget. The general fund service cuts may be considered as the state anticipates a $9 billion shortfall in state general fund over the next several years.

If executed, the cuts to WDFW would impact salmon, steelhead, trout and warm-water fishing opportunities; enforcement and public safety; lands stewardship; conservation; and the Department’s ability to partner with others.

Department staff will submit these options – representing a 15% reduction in its state general fund appropriations – to the Governor’s Office in mid-September.

The Commission’s position statement urges, “…that the Governor and Legislature consider the long-term impacts to fish and wildlife conservation while this near-term economic crisis is addressed.”

The budget proposal also includes $8.1 million requests to address certain declining fund sources with State General Fund.The $17 million in new enhancements would support WDFW’s ability to monitor and enforce Aquatic Invasive Species, improve steelhead spawning surveys, enhance salmon habitat, and increase actions to recover Southern Resident Killer Whales, among other important work.

Members of the public may access information about the meeting at wdfw.wa.gov/about/commission/meetings. The 2021-23 budget proposals will be posted at wdfw.wa.gov/about/administration/budget/update.The Commission is a citizen panel appointed by the governor that sets policy for the WDFW.

Audubon Society calendar available

Backyard birds have entertained more home-bound people than ever during the 2020 pandemic. The Spokane Audubon Society has just the thing to celebrate the end of this year – a 2021 calendar of beautiful Eastern Washington and Idaho Panhandle birds.

The 13-month calendar features 26 bird species photographed by 14 local chapter members. There’s also a little bit of information about monthly featured birds, from songbirds like Pacific Wren and Chipping Sparrow, waterbirds like American Avocet and Common Loon, to big raptors like Northern Harrier and Swainson’s Hawk.

The limited edition calendar is available to purchase on-line at www.audubonspokane.org for $12, plus $2 for shipping. Proceeds from calendar sales help fund the work they do to protect bird habitat and help make public access to birding areas possible.

Lake Roosevelt campground closed

Effective immediately, and remaining until further notice, the superintendent of Lake Washington National Recreation Area has closed all federal land located within the Crystal Cove boat-in campground under the authority granted by 36 CFR §1.5 due to bear activity.

This closure extends along the shoreline one-fourth mile in either direction from the established campground.

For more information on Lake Roosevelt, visit www.nps.gov/laro.

Downtown Spokane River cleanup set

As part of its Get Up, Get Out initiative, the Spokane River Forum is sponsoring a downtown core river cleanup on Saturday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Sign up for the project at spokaneriver.net/events/cleanup-volunteer/2020-get-up-get-out-for-spokane-river-clean-up/.Last weekend, volunteers removed approximately 400 pounds of trash around High Bridge.Target shooting ban in effect

To help prevent wildfires, WDFW announced on Friday a temporary target shooting ban on all department-managed lands statewide. The Department of Natural Resources also announced target shooting restrictions on Aug. 15 for all DNR-managed lands.

This ban applies to the approximately one million acres of land managed by WDFW, including wildlife areas and water access areas throughout the state. The temporary rule does not restrict lawful hunting.

All temporary restrictions will remain in effect until the risk of wildfire decreases, Wilkerson said. Any changes to these restrictions will be posted on the department’s website at wdfw.wa.gov.

Badger Lake reopens to public

The WDFW announced on Tuesday public access at Badger Lake is open to public use again.

The access site at Badger Lake in west Spokane County was closed due to a wildfire burning out of control in the area.

North Idaho trail projects planned

The nonprofit organization Idaho Trails Association is looking for volunteers to help maintain trails on one-day and weekend projects in September.

These are ITA’s last three projects of the summer.

No experience is needed to participate and hikers of all levels are encouraged to join. All tools and training will be provided at the start of the trip. Many ITA volunteers describe their experience as empowering and a great way to meet other outdoor enthusiasts.

Sept 12, Two Mouth Lakes Trail: On this one-day project in the Selkirk Mountains, the focus is the upper end near the Two Mouth Lakes doing tread and drainage repair, brushing overgrown vegetation, and log removal work on the trail. This is a popular backpacking area, so they’ll also do some campsite cleanup work.

To see more info and sign up for these projects, visitwww.idahotrailsassociation.org/upcoming-projects.