Gonzaga basketball extends offer to 6-9 Clackamas High forward Ben Gregg

With 2021 recruit Paolo Banchero orally committing to Duke a week ago, Gonzaga has set its sights on another Pacific Northwest target.

Ben Gregg, a Clackamas High School forward, is ranked as the second overall player in Oregon and has a 247Sports composite ranking of 59th in the country.

The Zags officially extended an offer to Gregg on Tuesday via a video call with Gregg’s mother, father and older brother Jordan. All four Gonzaga coaches were in on the call from GU’s locker room.

The four-star forward has announced that he will make his decision on Sept. 9, his mother’s birthday.

Gregg is from Spokane, where his father, Matt, coached the Freeman girls basketball team. He led the Scotties to three top-five finishes in the State 1A tournament.

The offer came later in the process for Gregg, who as of July 30 hadn’t heard much from the Zags.

“Not Gonzaga anymore,” Gregg told the Oregonian on July 30. “They’ve been recruiting me for so long, but there’s been no talk of an offer, so I’m starting to steer away from them.”

On Aug. 13, Gregg posted a graphic on Twitter with all 17 teams that have shown interest in the 6-foot-9 forward, including Arizona, Oregon, Virginia, Eastern Washington and Saint Mary’s.