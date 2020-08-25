Sports > Montana Sports Tim McMahon Confirms Positive COVID-19 Test Within Helena High XC Program Photo by: Gary Marshall, BMG Photos Tue., Aug. 25, 2020

Jeremy Schnell SWX

A participant within the Helena High Cross Country program has tested positive for COVID-19. For the time being, their season has been temporarily suspended. Helena Activities administrator Tim McMahon confirmed this today. “I hope that it just renews everybody’s caution and that everybody just continues to do the things that we have been told, to wash hands to wear a mask to avoid large gatherings, that our programs continue to follow the protocol(s) that have been put into place,” McMahon said. The program now awaits word from the Helena health department to see what the next steps will be. The students on the team were scheduled to start school next week.