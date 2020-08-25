Sports Three and Out: GFCC Mustangs Tue., Aug. 25, 2020

Leo Goldman

Leo Goldman / SWX

Number one, theres a new leader for the Mustangs. Wes Ross has stepped into the head coaching role, and is shaking things up for the ‘Stangs. “I’ve had two great mentors that really helped prepare me for this opportunity. We’ve really gotten after it and our boys have just thrived under new leadership and new coaching staff.” said Wes Ross, Mustangs head coach. “The energy he gives off, he gives off good vibes to the team, obviously really cares about everybody. You can just feel it by the way he pushes us, and in the classroom and everything, parents wise too.” said Jordan Schultz, GFCC lineman. Number two, GFCC is the only team in Great Falls that will be playing their games as planned, with no pushback “Couple days ago, the boys were starting to feel the hump day of fall camp. I looked at them one day and I said ‘guys, just wait a few weeks, and we’ll be able to go to a Cats game, a Griz game, Carroll or Northern Lights game,’ and they all looked at me kind of crazy. I said ‘let’s enjoy this opportunity we have ahead of us right now, not a lot of teams are getting to play fall football right now and we’re very blessed to be able to do so.” said Ross. And number three, not only will the Mustangs have new helmets this year, they’ll also have new jerseys. So they’ll look good, and they’ll feel good. But will it help them play good? “I think every generation wants to have new gear. Look good, feel good, play good. So these guys got to pick out their own jerseys this year, we offered them the opportunity to purchase those so they can put their last name on the back and keep them versus returning them every year like most schools do. We redesigned the helmet decals this year, we went with a new design, very team motivated behind that, they got a lot of input on that and they went ballistic when we revealed the redesigns.” said Ross.