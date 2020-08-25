No fall season, but Eastern Washington football ranked No. 18 in STATS preseason poll

The overwhelming majority of Football Championship Subdivision football schools aren’t pursuing a fall season.

That didn’t stop STATS – the country’s foremost FCS media poll – from releasing a preseason Top 25 on Tuesday.

Eastern Washington checked in at No. 18 behind fellow Big Sky Conference members Weber State (4), Montana State (6), Montana (7) and Sacramento State (12). North Dakota State, which has won eight of the past nine FCS national titles, is No. 1.

EWU was picked fifth in the Big Sky preseason coaches and media polls last month. The 13-team conference plans to pursue a spring season.

Roughly a dozen FCS schools are planning fall games, including No. 11 Central Arkansas, which travels to No. 13 Austin Peay on Saturday in Montgomery, Alabama.