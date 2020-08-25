Fans could win free beer by drafting ex-Washington State QB Gardner Minshew in fantasy football

Washington State fans may already be more inclined than most to grab Gardner Minshew in the first round of their fantasy football draft.

Just in case they needed another reason, Bud Light is giving anyone who selects Minshew in the first round of their fantasy draft an opportunity to win a case of beer. Additionally, anyone who wins their fantasy league championship with the ex-WSU player as their starting quarterback will have a chance to win a season’s worth of Bud Light.

(tncms-inline)1298357822376247297[0](/tncms-inline)

“Free beer, that’s what this country was built on, I’m pretty sure,” Minshew said, according to USA TODAY Sports. “Fantasy football, and really just engagement with fans this year is so important because with everything going on, I think football can be a great outlet for people. I think it’s going to be a really fun way with all of us to connect.”

To enter the sweepstakes, users must pick Minshew in the first round of their fantasy draft and post a photo on social media with #BudLightMinshewDraft and #Sweepstakes. Bud Light will then hold a drawing for a $20 pre-paid gift card that’ll be used to purchase a case of the beer.

Those who win the fantasy title with Minshew will be entered in a drawing to win the cash equivalent of two cases of Bud Light per month for six months.

“Makes fantasy football even more fun,” Minshew told ESPN. “I think it’s going to be a great time for everybody. “I think (the chance to win free beer) will definitely sweeten the pot. If there’s anything people love, I know they love free beer. I know I’m going to try to do my part and help us win some fantasy games, but I really think the free beer should be the kicker there.”

In a promotional video shared on his Twitter account, Minshew is shown pacing in a bathroom, stewing about the fact he’s just the 22nd highest-rated fantasy quarterback and has an average draft position of No. 162.

“The fantasy draft is right around the corner and I’m still getting slept on,” Minshew says in the video.

In a February interview with Barstool Sports podcast “Pardon My Take,” Minshew talked about his own experience playing fantasy football friends with a group of longtime friends from his hometown in Brandon, Mississippi.

Asked about the idea of drafting himself, Minshew said “It’s too much pressure, I can’t let myself down. I can’t let myself down. Because that’s the thing, if I go out and suck, then lose in fantasy too, that’s just too much to handle.”

According to ESPN, Minshew had six cases of beer delivered to his Jacksonville apartment already.

“They’re just waiting for the first victory party (of the 2020 season),” he told the website.

“Fantasy football really is a big part of our game right now, and it’s a bit part of the industry. And just having a fun way to approach it, I think it’s a good way just to connect. Especially in a year where people might not be in the stands, (it’s) harder to reach guys, (and this is a way to) really be able to connect with fans.”