Ex-Washington State center Fred Mauigoa signs with Bengals; River Cracraft tries out with 49ers

Less than a month into his professional football career, former Washington State center Fred Mauigoa is already moving on to his second NFL team.

Mauigoa has signed a free-agent deal with the Cincinnati Bengals, the club announced Tuesday, giving the American Samoa native a new NFL home 24 days after he was waived by the Carolina Panthers – the team that signed him as an undrafted free agent in April.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound center was one of two players signed by the Bengals on Tuesday, along with defensive tackle Khalil McKenzie.

Cincinnati also waived wide receiver Damion Willis and guard Clay Cordasco to make room on its roster.

Mauigoa made 39 starts in 43 games for the Cougars, snapping for three of WSU’s record-setting passers: Luke Falk, Gardner Minshew and Anthony Gordon.

The only other center on the Bengals’ current roster is third-year player Billy Price, a former Ohio State Buckeye who started in eight games for Cincinnati last season but played in all 16.

Also on Tuesday, former Washington State wide receiver River Cracraft was reported to have worked out for the San Francisco 49ers, according to the NFL Networks’ Ian Rapoport.

Cracraft spent three seasons on and off with the Denver Broncos before signing with the Philadelphia Eagles’ practice squad last December.

The most productive slot receiver in WSU history also tried out with the Arizona Cardinals on Aug. 14.

Falk tried out with the 49ers on Aug. 14, but didn’t sign a contract with the team and hasn’t participated in any workouts since.