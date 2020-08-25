J.P. Crawford, Marco Gonzales lead Mariners to 8-3 win over Padres

By Bernie Wilson Associated Press

SAN DIEGO – J.P Crawford homered, doubled and drove in three runs for the Seattle Mariners, who beat San Diego 8-3 Tuesday night to snap the Padres’ seven-game winning streak.

Austin Nola also homered for the Mariners, who won their fourth straight and for the fifth time in six games. Nola and Evan White had three hits apiece.

Marco Gonzales (3-2) helped deny the Padres what would have been their longest winning streak since 2012.

Gonzales allowed three runs – all in the third – on nine hits while striking out five and walking none in five innings in his second career start against the Padres.

Crawford hit a two-run home run off Padres starter Chris Paddack (2-3) in the second and an RBI double in the sixth off Tim Hill.

The Mariners jumped on Paddack early, taking a 4-0 lead on Crawford’s shot to straightaway center field with one out in the second. Dee Gordon was aboard on a single. Kyle Seager hit a sacrifice fly and White had an RBI single in the first.

Nola homered to left-center leading off the sixth, his fifth. White doubled to chase Paddack and scored on Crawford’s two-out double.